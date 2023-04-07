TOPEKA (KSNT) – Veteran band “Foreigner” will make a stop in Topeka for their final tour across North America.

Foreigner will be playing alongside special guest Cage Willis May 2 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka and April 30 at the Hartman Arena in Valley Center, according to Foreigner’s official website.

Frontman of Foreigner, Mick Jones, was introduced into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013, according to the Foreigner’s official biography.

Some of Foreigner’s fan favorites include ‘I Want to Know what Love is’, ‘Double Vision’, ‘Feels Like the First Time’ and ‘Long, Long Way from Home’, according to Billboard.com.