TOPEKA (KSNT) – Frank Caliendo is bringing his brand of comedy to Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS, on April 7.

For 20 years Caliendo has entertained with his impressions, comedic timing, and live shows. Caliendo had a three-year residency at The Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, performed at the prestigious Radio-Television Correspondents Dinner in Washington D.C., was featured in two Super Bowl Pre-Game shows and an MTV football pregame show with Jimmy Kimmel.

Caliendo was a regular on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and makes appearances on SportsCenter and other ESPN shows. He recently starred in the ad campaign for Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli and his Super Bowl Richard Sherman 30 for 30 mocumentary, and “#IfTrumpWere” parodies have all gone viral. Prior to working with ESPN, Frank spent 10 years on Fox NFL Sunday Pregame.

Tickets for the April 7 show are on sale for $45 and $50.