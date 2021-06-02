Garth Brooks coming to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The number one selling artist in U.S. history, Garth Brooks, announced Wednesday morning he will be coming to Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.
“Garth Brooks is without question one of the world’s greatest performers, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium stage for the first time this summer, We know how much Kansas City loves Garth and we are looking forward to re-opening the stadium to full capacity with an incredible show.”Chiefs President Mark Donovan
The Kansas City, Missouri destination is scheduled for August 7th at 7 p.m. Advance ticket sales go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.
There will be an eight ticket limit.
The field will be sold to full capacity for the concert, a Kansas City Chief’s press release said ticket holders must assume all risk related to COVID-19.
GEHA Field can accommodate 73,000 guests.
The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year is known for songs like “Friends in Low Places,” “The Dance,” More Than a Memory” and more.
There are three ways to get tickets:
- www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
- The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
- The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
Ticket prices will be $94.95, including all fees.