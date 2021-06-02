Garth Brooks coming to Kansas City

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 file photo, Garth Brooks performs during the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductions in Nashville, Tenn. Like an ill-fated romance in a country song, Garth Brooks and Dublin just weren’t meant to be. Promoters say five Irish concerts by the country music star have been canceled after a battle between venue owners and local residents. More than 400,000 tickets had been sold for the gigs, due to start at Croke Park stadium on July 25. The stint had been billed as a “Comeback Special” for the 52-year-old superstar after more than a decade of semi-retirement. Brooks was originally scheduled to play two shows, and when the number was increased to cope with demand, some residents complained. City authorities gave permission for three concerts, but promoter Peter Aiken said Tuesday that attempts to reach agreement on the final two had failed and “no concerts will take place.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The number one selling artist in U.S. history, Garth Brooks, announced Wednesday morning he will be coming to Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Garth Brooks is without question one of the world’s greatest performers, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium stage for the first time this summer, We know how much Kansas City loves Garth and we are looking forward to re-opening the stadium to full capacity with an incredible show.” Chiefs President Mark Donovan

The Kansas City, Missouri destination is scheduled for August 7th at 7 p.m. Advance ticket sales go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

There will be an eight ticket limit.

The field will be sold to full capacity for the concert, a Kansas City Chief’s press release said ticket holders must assume all risk related to COVID-19.

GEHA Field can accommodate 73,000 guests.

The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year is known for songs like “Friends in Low Places,” “The Dance,” More Than a Memory” and more.

There are three ways to get tickets:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

Ticket prices will be $94.95, including all fees.