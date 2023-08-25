Context: The video above was recorded during Gary Allan’s live performance in Mayetta in February, 2023.

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music star Gary Allan is set to return to Mayetta for a live show next year.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort said on social media that Allan will be performing live at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Allan is best known for songs like “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain),” “Tough Little Boys,” “Watching Airplanes,” “Nothing on but the Radio” and “Best I Ever Had,” according to his website. His first album, “Used Heart for Sale,” was released in 1996 while his most recent, “Ruthless,” came out in 2021.

Allan comes from La Mirada, California and got his start in the music business by performing in eateries and bars in Nashville. You can learn more about Allan by clicking here. To see what Allan’s last performance at Prairie Band Casino & Resort was like, click here.