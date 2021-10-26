Gatlin Brothers come to Prairie Band Casino & Resort in time for Christmas

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 15: Steve Gatlin, Larry Gatlin and Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers attend the Funeral of Jim Ed Brown at the Ryman Auditorium on June 15, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Brown died Thursday, June 11th at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN after battling cancer. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gatlin Brothers, the Grammy Award-winning trio who have performed for audiences for more than sixty years, is coming to Prairie Band Casino and Resort as part of a Christmas tour on Dec. 9.

The brothers have accumulated seven #1 singles, 32 Top 40 records, more than 20 studio albums, and five BMI “Million-Air” Awards.

As a solo writer, Larry Gatlin ranks 4th on Billboard’s Top 40 self-penned hits and was recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. His song catalog has been recorded by a “Who’s Who” of entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis, the Oak Ridge Boys, and many others.

The brothers will perform in the Great Lakes Ballroom at 7 p.m., Dec. 9. Tickets range from $30 to $35 and are available now.