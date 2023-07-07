TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local event venue has announced that country music star Dierks Bentley will be performing live soon in Topeka.

The Stormont Vail Events Center will be the host for a concert by Bentley later this year at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, July 14 at the Cable Dahmer Box Office or Ticketmaster.com. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m.

Bentley will be performing alongside special guest, “Josh Abbot Band,” according to the Stormont Vail Events Center. This is part of his “Gravel & Gold Tour” which will see Bentley perform at a variety of locations across the country.

Some of Bentley’s top hits according to Billboard’s Hot 100 are “Feel That Fire,” “Sideways,” “I Wanna Make You Close Your Eyes,” “Am I The Only One,” “Home,” “5-1-5-0,” and “What Was I Thinkin'”.