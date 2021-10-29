Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

TOPEKA (KSNT ) - Tickets for the coveted CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Shawnee County 34th annual Home for the Holidays home tour are now available.

This year’s tour features three Topeka homes that are decorated for the holidays by area designers. The tour is from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sat. and Sun., Nov. 20-21