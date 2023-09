TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Topeka next year.

Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder will hit the court in their thrilling acrobatic basketball show, the Stormont Vail Event Center announced Tuesday.

The team takes the court at 7 p.m. March 20 at The Vail as part of its 2024 World Tour. Tickets go on sale Sept. 25 and can be purchased at harlemglobetrotters.com.