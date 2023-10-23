TOPEKA (KSNT) – Matt Mathews, made famous on TikTok for his farm antics in Alabama, is bringing his comedy tour to the Capital City this weekend.

Mathews is currently touring the nation with his comedy show, “When That Thang Get Ta Thang’n,” which kicked off back in February. So far, he’s toured in Denver, Santa Barbara, Birmingham, Nashville and more. Now, he’s slated to visit Topeka. In his own words, he said “its been a wild ride” so far.

“I am a stand-up comedian, I’m a farmer, I’m a boudoir photographer, I’m an entrepreneur,” Mathews said. “I’m all the things. If you can think of it, I’ve done it.”

KSNT 27 News spoke with Mathews to get more details about what Kansans can expect to see when he visits the Sunflower State. While Mathews won’t be bringing the farm with him on the tour, it’ll be packed with humor in the same vein as his fans can find on his TikTok channel.

“You can expect a lot of crude humor,” Mathews said. “You can expect to hear about my life. Growing up in the south with an alcoholic mom and struggles in growing up, living on a farm, all the things that make me who I am.”

While the performance is marketed as a comedy show, Matthews said it’s also meant to be inspirational. His main goal is to make people forget about their own troubles for a little while and enjoy a night of laughter.

He attributes his fame to his fans around the world. Mathews has more than four million followers on TikTok and almost two million on Instagram.

If you’re a fan of Mathews and want to see his upcoming comedy act in Topeka, you can catch him at 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC). He also has another show coming up at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre early next month, according to his website. Ticket information on his TPAC performance can be found by clicking here.

“Just come on out to Topeka and get ready for a wild ride because that is exactly what its gonna be,” Mathews said.

