TOPEKA (KSNT) – The rock band KANSAS is saying goodbye to a longtime member of the group.

The band announced via social media on Monday, May 22 that violinist David Ragsdale will depart the band as he focuses more time on personal matters. Ragsdale’s departure will not have any impact on the KANSAS performance schedule and a replacement is expected to be made public in the coming days.

Ragsdale joined the band in 1991, staying with them until 1996, according to KANSAS. He appeared on the live album ‘Live at the Whiskey’ and the studio album ‘Freaks of Nature.’ He later rejoined the band following a 10-year hiatus in 2006, becoming a cornerstone of many KANSAS performances in the 17 years that came after.

“For 23 years, David Ragsdale has been the best bandmate anyone could ever hope to work with,” said KANSAS manager and original drummer Phil Ehart. “He reinserted the band’s signature violin after years of its absence. Since then, he’s been a critical member of the KANSAS family. I speak for the entire organization in saying we will miss him and wish him all the best.”

Ragsdale performed in more than 1,600 concerts with the band, according to KANSAS. He made the following album appearances while with KANSAS: