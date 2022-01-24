KC and The Sunshine Band coming to northeast Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – KC and the Sunshine Band are coming to the Prairie Band Casino and Resort on March 24.

The group, still popular after 40 years, with its unique fusion of R&B and funk, and a hint of a Latin percussion groove, will give fans an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight”, “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty”.

With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards, and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the ’70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music, according to critics.

KC and the Sunshine Band play over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia, and South America.

In 2008, KC celebrated 35 years entertaining music fans, writing songs, performing around the world, and has made it clear he has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

KC will perform in the Great Lakes Ballroom at Prairie Band Casino on March 24, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Jan. 24.