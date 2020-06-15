Kenny Chesney reschedules Kansas City concert at Arrowhead for May 2021

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 26: Kenny Chesney performs in concert during “Trip Around The Sun” tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Country star Kenny Chesney announced Monday the rescheduled dates for his Chillaxification Tour, including his Kansas City concert that was postponed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The show was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 11 at Arrowhead Stadium. Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti were all expected to perform at the show.

The entire tour has been moved to 2021 with the concert at Arrowhead taking place on May 29, 2021.

“I kept talking to experts, city officials, team owners, medical people, looking to understand how we were coming along with resolving the health issues,” Chesney said. “I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together. But things weren’t getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved.”

Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour will visit 18 venues with the same lineup of special guests.

“So much goes into the stadium shows, people have no idea,” Chesney said. “Take all of that, then factor in all the other issues that come with rescheduling, making sure there aren’t conflicts with baseball or other events nearby – and maintain the kind of quality we want to bring. There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team, the promoter’s team and all of the people we deal with have worked overtime trying to get this sorted out.

Original tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled show dates. Patrons unable to attend the rescheduled shows have thirty 30 days from June 15, 2020 to request a refund at the point of purchase. As the 2020 shows set for Houston and San Antonio are unable to be rescheduled for 2021, guests in those markets will also receive a refund. Rescheduled amphitheater show dates will be announced shortly.

Kenny Chesney 2021 Chillaxification Tour Stadium Dates

May 1 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.

May 8 Miller Park Milwaukee, Wis.

May 15 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.

May 22 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

May 29 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.

June 5 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.

June 12 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 19 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.

June 26 Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.

July 3 Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, Mont.

July 10 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.

July 17 CenturyLink Field Seattle, Wash.

July 24 SoFi Stadium Inglewood, Calif.

July 31 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.

August 7 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

August 14 Ford Field Detroit, Mich.

August 21 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J.

Aug 27 & 28 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.