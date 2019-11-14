KISS brings The End of the Road Tour to Wichita Feb. 19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rock n roll legends KISS announced the last legs of their final tour, the END OF THE ROAD TOUR.

The rock group will be in Wichita on Feb. 19, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $39.50.

More information is available at www.intrustbankarena.com/kiss

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 19 at 10 a.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time at kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10 p.m. local time. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information.

KISS has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.