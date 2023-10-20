MAYETTA (KSNT) – Kansans looking for some stand-up comedy delivered by the man behind the phrase, “Get-R-Done,” have something to look forward to for early 2024.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort announced on social media that Larry the Cable Guy will be coming to Mayetta for a stand-up performance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17 at noon.

Daniel Lawrence Whitney, known for his stage name Larry the Cable Guy, is described as a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and among the top comedians in the country, according to his website. He is known as being the voice behind Mater in Disney’s “Cars” franchise and co-starred in Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Christmas.”

A native of Pawnee City, Nebraska, the Cable Guy got his start in the early 1990s during radio show appearances and later on was part of the original Blue Collar Comedy Tour. He has also starred in shows like “Only in America,” and has appeared in commercials for Miller Lite, Pepsi and Amazon. Larry last visited northeast Kansas in September, 2021.

