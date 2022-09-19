MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November.

“Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than “Three Dog Night,” according to a press release sent out in advance of their performance.

“Three Dog Night” performs over 90 dates a year. Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, “Three Dog Night” recorded the music of the best new songwriters of their time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton among many others.

The band is scheduled to perform Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, starting at 7 p.m. in the Great Lakes Ballroom. Ticket prices are between $50 and $55 and are available by clicking here.

