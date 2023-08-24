TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lindsey Stirling and the “World Ballet Series, Cinderella” will be coming to the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) with tickets going on sale now.

Stirling is an electronic violinist, dancer and artist who will be playing a mixture of holiday music, according to the TPAC. Last year, Stirling released “Snow Waltz”, a Christmas album with twist on classics like “Sleigh Ride”, “Deck the Halls”, “Joy to the World”, “O Holy Night” and some new originals like “Snow Waltz” and “Ice Storm”.

The Lindsey Sterling Snow Waltz tour will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 with presale tickets on sale now. The TPAC provided a code for access to the ticket presales: SNOW. For more information and ticket sales, click here.

In October, the World Ballet Series, Cinderella will be coming to TPAC. The production will be performed alongside Sergei Prokofiev’s musical score, feature 150 hand-sewn costumes, have a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers, have hand-crafted sets and feature choreography by Marina Kesler, according to the TPAC.

All ages are welcome with tickets going on sale now. The performance will happen at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18. For more information and ticket sales, click here.