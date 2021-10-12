Little River Band comes to Prairie Band Casino & Resort

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Little River Band is coming to the Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Nov. 11 to perform live.

The band that Eagles founding member Glenn Frey called, “the best singing band in the world” will perform their 1970s and 1980s hits like “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.”

In 2020, lead singer and bass player Wayne Nelson celebrated a personal and professional milestone of being a member of Little River Band for 40 years. That makes Wayne Nelson the longest-standing member in the history of LRB.

The Little River Band has scheduled over 100 dates for their 2021-22 tour.

The Prairie Band Casino & Resort Great Lakes Ballroom holds approximately 1,000 seats.

Tickets can be purchased by following this link.