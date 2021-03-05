Local movie buffs mourn loss of last theater in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nexstar’s FOX4 movie critic Shawn Edwards doesn’t mince words, when asked what he thinks about the closing of the Alamo Drafthouse in the Power and Light District.

He gives this week’s announcement two resounding thumbs down.

“That’s a huge loss for downtown, I don’t think people realize, that’s a huge loss for downtown,” Edwards said. “It’s terrible, it’s really bad news.”

The Texas-based theater chain announced that the pandemic has been too much of a strain on business to successfully reopen at the historic location at 14th and Main. Built in 1921, Hollywood legends like Charlie Chaplin and the Marx Brothers once performed there.

But in more recent years, the old movie house has been the top choice for discriminating cinephiles.

“It was a great place for an adult experience because you could order dinner and have drinks and they had a lot of events in there, it’s all gone, it’s sad,” Edwards said.

More than any loss of nostalgia, however, Edwards points out that with the curtain coming down on that venue, there are no longer any remaining movie theaters in downtown Kansas City.

“Remember, the movie theaters on the plaza are closed, the movie theaters that were located in Crown Center are closed now you have Alamo Drafthouse, it’s closed,” Edwards said. “If you live in the central city, where do you go see a movie?”

The Screenland Armour Theatre in North Kansas City is roughly four miles north of the Power and Light District. AMC Ward Parkway is roughly ten miles south of downtown.