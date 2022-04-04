(The Hill) – Comedian Louis C.K. took home a Grammy award Sunday, sparking a social media backlash as it came five years after accusations of sexual misconduct temporarily derailed his career.

The disgraced comedian won the award for best comedy album for his comedy special, “Sincerely Louis CK,” which poked fun at claims brought against C.K. by five women in 2017 — including allegations that he masturbated in front of them.

“Louis CK serially abused women but gets to keep his career and even get a Grammy,” tweeted political strategist Atima Omara.

Moira Donegan, a columnist for The Guardian, noted that the comedian’s career seems to have bounced back.

“I wonder if the careers of the women comedians Louis CK forced to watch him masturbate—who were allegedly threatened by CK’s manager—have recovered from the stigma of coming forward,” she tweeted.

Marlow Stern, an entertainment editor for The Daily Beast, tweeted, “So much for “cancel culture!”

C.K.’s win comes just days after actor Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after striking comedian Chris Rock.

The Academy said it would still continue its disciplinary proceedings against the Hollywood star.

The Recording Academy, which organized the Grammys, previously defended Louis CK’s nomination amid criticism at the time.

“We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. told The Wrap.

“What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets.”