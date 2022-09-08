KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of his three-continent world tour, country music superstar Luke Combs is making a stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the CMA Entertainer of the Year will take the stage for the first time at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Luke Combs is one of country music’s premier talents, having exploded on the scene and grown in popularity over the past half-dozen years,” Arrowhead Events President Mark Donovan said. “We’re excited to welcome Luke to GEHA Field for the first time and know he will put on a show for all to remember.”

Joined by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb, Combs will perform in Kansas City part-way through the American leg of his world tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Jackson County residents will be able to purchase tickets during a presale one day earlier starting at 11 a.m.