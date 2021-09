TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Magician Greg Gleason is back for one more morning full of magic and illusion on FOX 43 AM Live.

Gleason will be performing at the Topeka Performing Arts Center for one night only on Friday, Oct. 1.

He stopped by Wednesday’s FOX 43 AM Live to amaze co-hosts, David George and Erin La Row, with even more magic and illusion.

Gleason, a Topeka native, was on the September 23 show where he sawed Erin in half.