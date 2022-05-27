WAMEGO (KSNT)- It’s Mary Poppins with just a little twist and it’s happening in Wamego at the historic Columbian theater.

Columbian Theater Artistic Director Tyler Woods joined the FOX 43 AM Live morning show to talk about the upcoming Columbian presentation of Mary Poppins.

“Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft. This show features unique special effects and illusions as well as a cast of all ages who are filled with talent!” THE COLUMBIAN THEATRE MUSEUM AND ART CENTER

“It has been a delight. We have a big family musical everyone knows,” Woods said.

Woods described creating the upcoming show as offering a little chaos but called the new show interesting.

The supercalifragilisticexpialidocious production of the 1964 Disney musical Mary Poppins opens on June 3.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students and military. The theatre will present the show on June 3-5, June 10-12, and June 17-18. Click here for tickets.

