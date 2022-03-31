WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Columbian Theatre in Wamego is preparing to present a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious production of the 1964 Disney musical Mary Poppins.

The play will present all the classic music, the dance numbers and the “astonishing stagecraft.” The Columbian Theatre is promising unique special effects and illusions for theatergoers.

“Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking

dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft. This show features unique special effects and illusions

as well as a cast of all ages who are filled with talent!” The Columbian Theatre Museum and Art Center

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students and military. The theatre will present the show on June 3-5, June 10-12, and June 17-18. Click here for tickets.