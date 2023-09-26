KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whiskey Glasses singer Morgan Wallen has announced his 2024 tour stops, and Kansas City is one of his destinations.

The “One Night At A Time World Tour” heads to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Registration for access to tickets is open now until Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. You can click here to register for a presale code.

11 dates remain for Wallen’s 2023 leg of the tour and fans were demanding more. Wallen is now extending the tour into 2024 with 10 additional stadium shows.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

A rotating lineup of guests including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley will join for Wallen’s opening acts.