Mulvane Art Museum unveils new summer exhibits

The Mulvane Art Museum is featuring three new exhibits for the summer of 2019. 100 minus 5 is an exhibit consisting of variations in the Art of Printmaking. The gallery focuses on the 100th anniversary of the Mulvane Art Museum and spans the 95-year history of presenting exhibitions and educational programs. Novel Art is a group of Paintings by Michael Young and Ian Young. The exhibition features twenty-two paintings from the private collection of Kansas City collector Fred Whitehead. Michael Young and Ian Young, father and son, each created paintings based on famous literary works by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and Brave New World by Aldous Huxley. Expressions of Freedom is a Selection of works by Rita Blitt. Expressions of Freedom is an exhibition of drawings, collages, paintings, and mixed media works expressing the beauty of line and form. For more information on the Mulvane Art Museum go to https://washburn.edu/mulvane/exhibitions/index.html