TOPEKA (KSNT) – A special one-night performance at Topeka’s Performing Arts Center (TPAC) is set to bring three critically-acclaimed country stars to the Capital City later this year.

TPAC announced the upcoming show, “Nashville Nights,” in a press release on Sept. 22. This event will bring Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley and Barry Dean, all accomplished country music songwriters, to Topeka for a night of live music and stories.

Miller is described as a luminary in the country music industry with more than two decades of experience in his songwriting career, according to TPAC. He has seven #1 singles under his name that have resulted in him obtaining three Grammy Award nominations.

Mobley has 25 weeks at #1 on the charts and has contributed to the sale of more than 60 million records, according to TPAC. He’s helped create nine #1 hits for artists like Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Randy Houser.

Dean is a Grammy-nominated songwriter hailing from Kansas, according to TPAC. He has generated chart-topping hits like “Pontoon,” “Day Drinkin,'” “Think a Little Less” and more.

Tickets for Nashville Nights can be found either by visiting the TPAC Box Office or by clicking here. To keep up with breaking news in northeast Kansas, download our mobile app. Ticket prices range from $18 to $28. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2023.