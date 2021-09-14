Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming to Prairie Band Casino and Resort

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music, is coming to Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

According to the band’s website, the band played its first gig in 1966. They broke through in 1970 with “Mr. Bojangles,” which led to a collaboration with Earl Scruggs and the connections they needed to make “Will the Circle be Unbroken.”

They are scheduled to appear at Prairie Band on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Great Lakes Ballroom. General admission tickets are $30.

Today, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band consists of Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter, for years known as “the new guy,” and Jim Photoglo.

“The energy these days is so up — and our fans have responded in a really great way,” Hanna says. “As a fan of other bands, I know how complicated it can be when members come and go. You can either embrace that or you don’t. Our fans are really gracious and I appreciate that. It’s been a really good run and there’s a lot of daylight ahead of us.”