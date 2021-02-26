NYC steakhouse stunt: A wax Don Draper hanging at the bar

A wax statue of actor John Hamm stands by the bar with a drink at Peter Luger Steakhouse on Friday, Feb, 26, 2021, in New York. The statue, on loan from Madame Tussauds, will help fill out the restaurant during COVID-19 occupancy restrictions. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a promotion that could be straight out of the “Mad Men” Don Draper playbook.

Brooklyn’s famed Peter Luger Steak House has teamed with Madame Tussauds to have celebrity wax figures mingle with patrons, promoting the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on indoor dining in New York City.

A wax Jon Hamm — known for his portrayal of ad executive Draper in the hit TV series — could be found at the restaurant’s bar Friday with a cocktail in hand. Other figures on loan from Madame Tussauds include Michael Strahan, Jimmy Fallon, Al Roker and Audrey Hepburn in Holly Golightly of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” mode.

Peter Luger “thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic,” said restaurant vice president Daniel Turtel.

As of Friday, restaurants in the city were allowed to fill 35% of their indoor seats, up from 25% previously.

Peter Luger, in business for more than 130 years, will keep the mannequins until Monday. After that, they’ll return to the recently reopened Madame Tussauds in midtown Manhattan.