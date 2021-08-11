Only 35 of 70,000 people opt for COVID-19 vaccine at Garth Brooks concert

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Health Department said only 35 of the more than 70,000 people who attended Garth Brooks’ concert in Kansas City on Saturday took advantage of a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department ran the clinic for four hours before Saturday’s concert, and offered a drawing for upgraded floor seats as an incentive.

Brooks, who says he is fully vaccinated, has urged his fans to get the vaccine.

Maggie Green, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City manager’s office, said the 35 people were in addition to 333 vaccinations the health department administered at various events and clinics last week.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories