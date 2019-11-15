Pierce Brosnan’s sons named Golden Globe Awards ambassadors

FILE – This Nov. 11, 2019 file photo shows Paris Brosnan, left, and Dylan Brosnan, sons of actor Pierce Brosnan at the HBO premiere of “Very Ralph” in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday evening, Nov. 14, that 22-year-old Dylan and 17-year-old Paris Bronsan will assume the ambassador roles for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards in January 2020. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Pierce Brosnan’s sons have been chosen as the Golden Globe ambassadors to assist with the glitzy awards ceremony.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday evening that 22-year-old Dylan and 18-year-old Paris Brosnan will assume the ambassador roles for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards in January.

An ambassador is traditionally the child of a celebrity who assists with award presentations, handing out trophies to winners and escorting them off stage.

The Brosnan brothers said they are more excited than nervous to appear on stage at the awards.

“We watched the Globes growing up … and I’ve gone with him a few times. So it’s truly an honor to be here in this capacity and pay homage to our father’s legacy,” said Dylan Brosnan about his father, a two-time Golden Globe nominee.

Dylan and Paris are the first male ambassadors after the HFPA rechristened the role, formerly known as Miss Golden Globe, in 2017. The association wanted to expand the role to help recognize the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts throughout the year.

The brothers will be partnering with the organization named FEED to deliver nutritious meals to school-aged children throughout the world.

“Our effort is to end child hunger and for parents to help keep their kids in school,” Paris Brosnan said.

Previous ambassadors include Idris Elba’s daughter Isan Elba and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia.

The Golden Globes ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5. Nominations for the show, which honors achievements in film and television, will be announced on Dec. 9.