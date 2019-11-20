Post Malone coming to Kansas City in 2020, extending ‘Runaway Tour’

FILE – In this June 15, 2019 file photo, Post Malone performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Malone is the top contender at the 2019 American Music Awards. Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday, Oct. 24 that Malone scored seven nominations. The fan-voted AMAs will air live on Nov. 24. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Famous rapper and pop artist Post Malone is extending his 2019 tour into 2020 with a stop at the Sprint Center, according to a press release from Live Nation, the company producing the tour.

The performance is scheduled for Feb. 5, which is the second stop after the tour starts back up in the new year.

Post Malone has been nominated for four Grammy awards for record of the year, album of the year, best pop solo performance and best rap/sung performance, all in 2018.

It’s the third tour by the artist, named after lyrics in his song, “Circles,” which made No. 1 on the Billboard top pop charts.

Post Malone is also known for several other songs, including “Sunflower,” which was featured in the popular movie, “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.”

His tour will continue with the same supporting artists he had in 2019, Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. They will be performing in Omaha the day before on Feb. 4 and St. Louis on Feb. 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 19 at 5 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment.