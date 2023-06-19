TOPEKA (KSNT) – Halloween will be hitting Topeka early this year at the height of summer.

The Paranormal Cirque is set to arrive at the Capital City next month for a string of shows that you won’t be able to bring your kids to. The performance beneath the group’s black and red “Clown Castle” promises to deliver a host of surprises, scares and amusement to all who dare attend, according to Paranormal Cirque’s website.

Paranormal Cirque features acrobats, illusionists, mysterious creatures and more that separate the show from traditional circus performances, according to their website.

A warning label comes attached to this show. Paranormal Cirque is restricted to those under the age of 13 while those 13-17 must have a parent or guardian accompany them that is over the age of 21. The R-rated status of Paranormal Cirque comes from the show’s use of adult language and material not intended for those under the age of 17.

Paranormal Cirque will be in Topeka at Heartland Motorsports Park From Friday, July 7 to Sunday July 9 for a total of five shows, according to their website. Tickets start at $15 and go up to $60 and can be purchased by clicking here. A photo ID is required to buy tickets for this performance. Parking comes at a $5 charge at the venue.

Interested in finding out more? Check out our story on the cirque’s appearance in Topeka in 2021 by clicking here or watch the video below: