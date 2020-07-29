Randy Rainbow memoir to be released in late 2021

FILE – Randy Rainbow arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. St. Martin’s Press announced Wednesday that Rainbow’s memoir “Playing With Myself” is scheduled for release late in 2021. The Emmy-nominated satirist, entertainer and host of the YouTube series “The Randy Rainbow Show” plans to “set the record straight” and let us see the world through his pink-rimmed glasses. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Randy Rainbow’s first book is very much about Randy Rainbow.

St. Martin’s Press announced Wednesday that Rainbow’s memoir “Playing With Myself” is scheduled for release late in 2021. The Emmy-nominated satirist, entertainer and host of the YouTube series “The Randy Rainbow Show” plans to ”set the record straight” and let us see the world through his pink-rimmed glasses.

“There’s so much fake news out there about me — lies and propaganda!” the 39-year-old Rainbow said in a statement.

According to his publisher, Rainbow will take readers “through his life: from his childhood as the over- imaginative, often misunderstood son of a Donald Trump clone and the only boy in second grade carrying a purse, to his first job on Broadway … at Hooters (don’t ask), to the creation of his trademark comedy style which skewers the politicos of the day.”