JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Tennessee rapper Haystak will be performing at Tomorrow’s in Junction City next year.

Jason Winfree, known as Haystak, uses his music to explore the social dimensions of being white and underprivileged in the South, according to allmusic.com.

Winfree was born in Lebanon, TN, to impoverished surroundings. After serving a two-year sentence for bringing valium and cocaine to school at 15, he turned to rap music, according to his allmusic.com biography.

Haystak will be performing on Feb. 10 at Tomorrow’s at 713 S. Washington St. in Junction City.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and the show will start at 9 p.m. General admission tickets will cost $20 and $25 at the door. Fans can pay extra for reserved tables, meet and greets, eat and greets and all access passes.

Tickets are available online at holdmyticket.com. For more show and ticket information call 785-969-7879.