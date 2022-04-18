HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Grammy Award-winning rapper will perform at the Kansas State Fair grandstand this September.

(Courtesy Kansas State Fair)

Billboard Chart-topper T.I. is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. Chingy, another legend of rap, will open for T.I.

Some of T.I.’s top songs include: “Live Your Life” featuring Rihanna, “Bring Em Out,” “Whatever You Like,” “Rubber Band Man,” and “Swagga Like Us” featuring Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne.

Chingy’s major hit “Right Thurr” kicked off his career in 2003, with subsequent hits such as “Holidae In,” “I Like That,” and “Pullin’ Me Back.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 22, at 8 a.m. However, if you want access to tickets first, click here to sign up for Kansas State Fair emails, and you’ll get a presale code Thursday morning. This year, each grandstand ticket includes a gate admission scan valid for the date of the event only.

2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand Acts (so far):