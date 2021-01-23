Oprah Winfrey, Bill Clinton praise and mourn Larry King

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2016 file photo, Larry King arrives at Trump Tower in New York. King, who interviewed presidents, movie stars and ordinary Joes during a half-century in broadcasting, has died at age 87. Ora Media, the studio and network he co-founded, tweeted that King died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Celebrities and interview subjects, from Bill Clinton to Oprah Winfrey, are mourning the death of Larry King. His broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a half-century. King died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 87.

On social media, King was remembered by a number of figures and fans, including singers Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler, entertainer 50 Cent and actors Reese Witherspoon, George Takei and Albert Brooks.

“I enjoyed my 20+ interviews with Larry King over the years. He had a great sense of humor and a genuine interest in people. He gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair. Farewell, my friend,” former President Bill Clinton wrote on Twitter.

“It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King,” Oprah Winfrey tweeted.

“He was one of a kind! May he Rest In Peace. #LarryKing,” singer Barbra Streisand wrote on Twitter.

“When I was a young morning DJ, I listened to Larry King’s overnight radio show every night on my way to work. He was one of the greats and I am glad to have known him ‘Bethesda, Maryland you’re on the air…,’” talk show host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted.

“I’ve known Larry King since I arrived in LA 42 years ago. Larry King Live changed CNN in the 80s blending entertainment with news & I loved being on the show,” former NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Larry was one of the best interviewers on TV. Always well prepared, asked intelligent questions, & always made the interviews fun, serious, & entertaining!”

“Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted. “New York sends condolences to his family and many friends.”

“I’m sad to learn about Larry King’s passing. He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking with a lifelong friend. There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family & friends. Celine xx…,” singer Celine Dion wrote on Twitter.

“Goodbye and Godspeed to Larry King; a great interviewer and a great listener, and they are not the same thing. He always made me feel as though I were the only person in the room. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world,” Bette Midler wrote on Twitter.

“Oh no!!! RIP Larry King…what a Titan you were! One of our true icons. You are no longer in pain. Rest well,” actor Viola Davis wrote on Twitter.

“So sad to hear the news about Larry King today. I was lucky enough to be interviewed by him and see his unique interview style first hand. He was a deeply thoughtful, intelligent, kind man… Sending love to his family & all of his many fans,” actor Reese Witherspoon tweeted.

“R.I.P. Larry King. I loved his all night radio show in the 80’s. You could call in at 1 in the morning and just riff for hours. His radio show made a great opening for Lost In America. Rest easy Larry,” actor Albert Brooks tweeted.

“My friend Larry King has died,” news commentator Keith Olbermann wrote on Twitter. “It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him.”

“I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King,” TV personality Ryan Seacrest tweeted.

“R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him,” entertainer 50 Cent wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat. There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now,” actor George Takei tweeted.

“It is with emotion and affection that I remember #LarryKing, king of the talk show and legendary face of @CNN, a remarkable individual, a great journalist and a good man who loved life deeply,” singer Andrea Bocelli wrote on Twitter.

“RIP Larry King!!!! I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice,” Bravo TV Producer and Executive Andy Cohen wrote on Twitter.

“Larry King was my @CNN colleague and good friend. He was an amazing interviewer and a mentor to so many of us. He loved what he did and all of us loved him. He was a real mensch. My Deepest Condolences to his loving family. May He Rest In Peace and May His Memory Be A Blessing,” CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer tweeted.

“I mourn the passing of Larry King whom I have known for nearly 40 years. He was a great interviewer – sensitivity, humorous and witty. And he actually let you talk! An all around mensch. Millions around the world shall miss him, including myself,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Larry King and offer their deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the baseball team tweeted.

“I’ve had the honor of being interviewed by Larry King multiple times in my life. It was always a joy and a pleasure. He truly was the King of Talk. On a personal level, I’ll miss him. Professionally, we’ll all miss him. Rest In Peace, my friend,” Jesse Ventura, former governor of Minnesota, wrote on Twitter.