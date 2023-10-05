MAYETTA (KSNT) – ‘Poison’ singer Bret Michaels will be performing live in Mayetta in the spring of 2024.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort said in a press release that Michaels is bringing his Parti Gras Tour to the casino for a live show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 8 at noon.

Michaels is described as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and TV superstar by Prairie Band Casino & Resort. With a career in entertainment spanning more than 30 years, Michaels has sold more than 100 million records, digital copies and streams around the world.

Michaels has made a name for himself with raising awareness for diabetics and veterans, according to the casino. His philanthropy includes support for pet adoptions and childhood cancer causes.

For more information about upcoming shows at Prairie Band Casino & Resort, click here.