Rush Limbaugh dies at 70

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: Radio personality Rush Limbaugh and wife Kathryn (L) attend the State of the Union address with First Lady Melania Trump in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh has died. He was 70 years old.

His death was confirmed on his website.

The radio host was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump in February of 2020.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh told his listeners in October that his cancer has progressed and he has been forced to confront the fact that he is “under a death sentence.”

Prior to his diagnosis, Limbaugh said he’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.

Limbaugh is widely credited as key to Republicans’ takeover of Congress in 1994 and strongly supported Trump and other Republicans.

Limbaugh has frequently been accused of hate-filled speech, including bigotry and blatant racism through his comments and sketches such as “Barack the Magic Negro,” a song featured on his show that said former President Barack Obama “makes guilty whites feel good” and called Obama “black, but not authentically.”

His popularity has survived brickbats and thrived despite personal woes. In 2003, Limbaugh admitted an addiction to painkillers and entered rehabilitation.