TOPEKA (KSNT) – Staying safe and informed just got easier if you’re going to Country Stampede, one of Topeka’s biggest summertime events.

Everbridge Nixle Alerts is a notifications system that can provide attendees, responders and workers with instant information about weather, safety, emergency traffic alerts and concert information.

Anyone can sign up for the messages by texting the word “stampede22” to 888-777. To opt out at any time, you just text the word “stop” to 888-777.

Country Stampede 2022 is scheduled for July 14, 15 and 16, 2022 at Heartland Motorsports Park at 7530 SW Topeka Blvd.

The country music and camping festival will set up shop in Topeka for three days, bringing with it a lineup of experienced artists including Kid Rock, Chris Lane, Craig Morgan, Jake Owen and more. To see the full 2022 lineup, click here.