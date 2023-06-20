TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is set to be flooded with musical acts with the arrival of almost a dozen bands to the Capital City this summer.

India Yarborough with the Greater Topeka Partnership said Visit Topeka is partnering up with Southwest Publishing & Mailing Corporation to deliver a lineup of several bands to the Capital City in July as part of the Topeka Music Week. The bands will have live shows running from July 7 to July 16, occurring at the same time as Country Stampede and the Mini Fiesta.

Yarborough said everything from cover groups to rock bands will be appearing during the Topeka Music Week. Some performances that will be occurring next month include:

“Colin Nicohols & Matthew Mulnix” at the Happy Basset Barrel House on July 7

“Duo Do Jour” at the North Topeka Art District’s (NOTO) Redbud Park on July 7

“Maria the Mexican” at Compass Point Home of Dirty Girl Adventures on July 7

“Michael Salgado” at Evergy Plaza on July 8

“The BASH” at The Celtic Fox on July 8

“West Side Story” at the Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy from July 7 to Aug. 12

“North Topeka Community Band” at Garfield Park on July 10

“Ratchet Dolls” at The Boobie Trap Bar on July 11

“Country Kickoff” at Evergy Plaza on July 12

“The Kaw Tunes” at the Burger Stand Topeka on July 15

“Topeka Music Week is always a treat, and we’re thrilled to unveil this year’s incredible lineup of acts filling venues across town,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “This week-long celebration of music aims to bring people together and highlight the area’s rich cultural heritage and music scene — all while creating unforgettable experiences for attendees. Topeka Music Week is held in conjunction with Country Stampede and Fiesta Topeka to show both visitors and longtime residents that Topeka is a one-of-a-kind place for live entertainment and summer fun.”

Yarborough said other acts are planned for the Topeka Music Week with shows appropriate for music lovers of all ages. You can learn more about the upcoming performances by clicking here.