KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It hasn’t been two weeks since announcing her tour, but now, pop superstar Taylor Swift is adding a second “The Eras Tour” date in Kansas City.

The additional performance at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is one of 17 shows added on Friday, November 11.

It is the second batch of additional tour dates after eight were added on November 4.

Swift will now perform on July 7, 2023 and July 8, 2023, alongside MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

Presale tickets go on sale on November 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public on November 18 at 10 a.m.

The tour was announced days after the release of her 10th studio album “Midnights”.

