TOPEKA (KSNT) – A not-your-average circus is making its way to the Capital City for a show promising to deliver wicked thrills to attendees.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Ben Holland, a contortionist with Paranormal Cirque, about the impending arrival of this dark circus. The show is not for the faint of heart as it comes with a rated-R warning label and recommendations to leave the kids at home.

Holland said while the Paranormal Cirque delivers many of the things you might find in a typical traveling circus, it does so with scary and spooky themes. The show is mainly for those wanting “Halloween all year round,” according to Holland.

Holland went on to say elements of horror exist in the shows but the circus is mainly focused on delivering impressive acrobatic performances to create, “the best night of your life.” The rated-R tag is there due to performers dressed to scare guests as they enter through a short haunted maze.

Some sexual content and adult language reinforce the need to exclude those younger than 18, making this an experience that can be almost exclusively enjoyed by adults. Those between the ages of 13 and 17 can still attend the show, but must do so under the supervision of someone of at least 21 years of age. Those below the age of 13 will not be allowed into the show.

“Not a lot of chances you get to see real live entertainment,” Holland said. “Everything is on the TV or on your phone. This is a real live show right in front of your face. Kind of a one-of-a-kind deal.”

Despite the age-restrictions, the show remains a popular experience as Holland said tickets are going fast. The previous count of five shows was increased to nine to give more locals the opportunity to show up.

“We’ve never seen this much excitement before,” Holland said.

Holland said tickets can be bought at the box office the night of a performance or online. Ticket prices range from $15 to $60 and can be found by clicking here or by calling 941-704-8572. All performances will be held at Heartland Motorsports Park. Current showtimes include:

Friday, July 7 7:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 3:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. 9:30 p.m. 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9 5:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m.



You can learn more about the circus by going to their Facebook or website or by checking out our coverage of the last time they visited Topeka.

To get a sneak peek of what to expect at the shows, check out this promotional video distributed by Paranormal Cirque: