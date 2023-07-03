MAYETTA (KSNT) – A local casino is hosting what they call “the original street band” later this year.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort announced the upcoming show on social media on June 30. The band will be visiting the casino for a live performance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the Great Lakes Ballroom. Tickets will go on sale starting July 7 at noon.

WAR has its roots set in the 1960s, a time where much of the U.S. was focused on peace in opposition to the Vietnam War, according to the band’s website.

Original members of the band included: Lonnie Jordan, Howard Scott, Lee Oskar, B.B. Dickerson, Harold Brown, Thomas “Papa Dee” Allen and Charles Miller, according to the band’s website. Some of their biggest hits on billboard include, “Slippin’ Into Darkness,” “The World is a Ghetto,” “Me and Baby Brother,” “Low Rider,” “All Day Music” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”