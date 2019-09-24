‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Rick and Morty’ producer J. Michael Mendel dead at 54

National media is reporting that J. Michael Mendel, the producer who worked on "Rick and Morty" and "The Simpsons" has died

Adult Swim, the network that broadcasts Rick and Morty, published on their Twitter account:

All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Rick and Morty producer Mike Mendel. He guided and supported a generation of artists, writers, and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.” ADULT SWIM NETWORK

A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Mendel was 54 years old. He died just two days short of his 55th birthday.