The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

NEW YORK (AP) — With a feast of football, ESPN outpaced all of the broadcasters to be the most-watched network on television during holiday week.

The showcase was ESPN's college football championship semi-finals, which together averaged 19.3 million viewers and outpaced last year's games by 6%, the Nielsen company said. Credit goes primarily to the Clemson-Ohio State pairing, which matched two undefeated teams in a pulsating game not decided until the final minute.