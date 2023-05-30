TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Jayhawk Theatre is hosting Ian Flanigan later this year for a live show.

Jayhawk Theatre spokeswoman Sarah Boast wrote in a press release that Flanigan will be on stage for a live performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the show and tickets go on sale starting June 1.

Flanigan was a finalist for Team Blake on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2020, when he sang the original tune “Never Learn.” Boast wrote that Flanigan sold his belongings to travel across the country in a Winnebago with his partner and daughter.

According to Flanigan’s website, he has previously partnered with Blake Shelton and has received praise from the likes of Gwen Stefani for his voice. Some of Flanigan’s works include “Last Name on It,” “Devil In My Hands,” “Under a Southern Sky,” “Shine Again,” and more.

The Jayhawk Theatre can be found at 720 SW Jackson St. in Downtown Topeka. The theatre recently received millions in COVID relief funds for renovation work.