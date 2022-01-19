Teddy Roosevelt to visit Topeka during muzzleloading convention

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Theodore Roosevelt is expected to visit Topeka on Saturday, Feb. 5 for the 35th Annual Kansas Muzzleloading Association. It may not be ‘the’ Theodore Roosevelt, but organizers are promising the annual convention will feature a host of activities for shooting, hunting, and muzzleloading enthusiasts.

The convention and trade show is coming to the Ramada Inn in Topeka from Feb. 4 through the 6th.

A convention registration of $25 gets the public into seminars, workshops, and a visit from the 26th President of the United States.

Convention highlights include:

A visit from Theodore Roosevelt on Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Rhonda Tomlinson’s dulcimer seminar on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.

Doug Nulik’s “Beginning Rendezvousing” talk, on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.

Emily Grasser’s “Women’s Clothing” workshop on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.

Dennis Kindle’s “Identifying Quality Cast Iron” seminar on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.

Gary George’s “Flint Knapping” all day Saturday in the trade room

Organizers said there will also be vendors at the convention selling beads, buckskins, tanned beaver hides, and buffalo robes to flintlock and percussion guns, antiques, and camping gear.