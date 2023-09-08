MAYETTA (KSNT) – Fans of Jay Leno can start reserving spots for his upcoming stand-up comedy show coming soon to northeast Kansas.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort announced earlier this year that the former host of The Tonight Show would be coming to Kansas for a comedy show. The performance is slated to start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 at the casino’s Great Lakes Ballroom.

Aside from being known as a legendary late night TV show host, Leno has several other claims to fame. Leno is a best-selling children’s book author, popular corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist and pioneering car builder. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ticket prices for the show start at $70 through ticketweb.com. For more information on the show and other upcoming performances at Prairie Band Casino & Resort, click here.