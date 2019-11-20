Tom Hanks learns he’s related to Mister Rogers

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in a scene from “A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood,” in theaters on Nov. 22. (Lacey Terrell/Sony-Tristar Pictures via AP)

Talk about getting into character!

Actor Tom Hanks just found out Sunday that he’s related to Fred Rogers, the man who played Mister Rogers on the children’s TV show.

The two are sixth cousins, Ancestry.com discovered. The actors share a 5th great-grandfather who immigrated from Germany to America in the 18th Century.

Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Hanks said he didn’t know they were related when he took the role.

The film premiers November 22.