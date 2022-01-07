Topeka Dino Days tickets are now available

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tickets for Topeka’s “Dino Days” are now available.

“Topeka Dino Days” is a city-wide, multi-exhibit experience coming in 2022. The exhibits will feature creatures from the prehistoric era.

Visit Topeka made the project announcement at Great Overland Station, which is expected to bring four different dinosaur exhibits to the capital city. The team of tourism specialists said the showcase has been dubbed “Topeka Dino Days.”

Topeka Dino Days’ core exhibits include “SUE: The T. rex Experience” at Great Overland Station, “Dinosaurs Alive! Created by Dino Don Inc.” at The Topeka Zoo, and “Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies” at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. Those three exhibits require tickets for admission.

Tickets may be purchased for individual exhibits or all three, as a combination ticket is available that offers a 10% discount on general admission pricing for each experience. “SUE: The T. rex Experience” is expected to run Feb. 4 through May 1; “Dinosaurs Alive! Created by Dino Don Inc.” is set to run March 10 through June 30; and “Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies” is scheduled for Feb. 19 through May 30.

A full replica of a T.rex stands in the traveling exhibit “SUE: The T.rex Experience.” (Courtesy Photo/Visit Topeka)

The Field Museum of Natural History website lists “SUE” as a showcase of a fully-articulated replica of a T. rex skeleton, including “touchable fossil replicas, scent stations and a naturalistic soundscape.”